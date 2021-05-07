Siesta Key back for a sizzling new season on MTV

So many story lines and so much to watch for on MTV. Siesta Key's highly anticipated season four begins on Wednesday, May 12th at 8 p.m. Many of the scenes were shot in and around beautiful Sarasota, Florida. Beautiful places and faces but life has certainly changed with more drama than ever! Juliette who found her billionaire prince charming Sam still has plenty of issues. Look for Kelsey to take advantage. Brandon tries to slow down to focus on his new baby boy but he cannot shake his past. Chloe has big choices to make on her future friends and Garrett may have found true love but his ex Cara may have something to say about it.