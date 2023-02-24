The ENDO event will have pre-recorded providers/exhibits, a proclamation presentation, showcase of businesses connecting around the world displaying awareness, streaming film screening of the documentary Below the Belt, educational tools, and live panel discussion consisting of advocates, international MSMEC, doctors, patients and attendees. Visit travelyourchoice247.com/event for more information.
Shedding a Light on Endometriosis (FCL Feb. 24, 2023)
The virtual-event, Shed a Light on ENDO runs February 28 through March 1 and is about raising Endometriosis awareness and sharing resources for those who need them.