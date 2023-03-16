Shamrock'n the Sweet Treats (FCL Mar. 16, 2023)

Mike and Jordan get you ready for St. Patrick's Day with a simply sweet recipe. All you need is a bag of pretzels, white melting chocolate, green food coloring, and parchment paper. Make it your own and add sprinkles on top if you'd like! Melt the chocolate and add the food coloring. Once the pretzels are covered in the green chocolate, put three of them together to form the shape of a shamrock on parchment paper while they dry. Good luck and enjoy!