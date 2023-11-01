Setting fitness and wellness goals with UNF (FCL Jan. 11, 2023)

Consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. The Department of Recreation and Wellness, known as RecWell, has multiple facilities and fields, and is divided into these units: Aquatics, Fitness, Competitive Sports, Eco Adventure, Wellness, and Youth Programs Compliance. RecWell offers programs and services to balance the academic demands with outside-of-the-classroom opportunities to de-stress, build a strong mind and body, gain practical work experience, and to form lasting friendships and experiences that will bond them to the university. Visit unf.edu/recwell for more information.