Consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. The Department of Recreation and Wellness, known as RecWell, has multiple facilities and fields, and is divided into these units: Aquatics, Fitness, Competitive Sports, Eco Adventure, Wellness, and Youth Programs Compliance. RecWell offers programs and services to balance the academic demands with outside-of-the-classroom opportunities to de-stress, build a strong mind and body, gain practical work experience, and to form lasting friendships and experiences that will bond them to the university. Visit unf.edu/recwell for more information.
Setting fitness and wellness goals with UNF (FCL Jan. 11, 2023)
Learn five bodyweight and five dumbbell moves you can do in the comfort of your own home.