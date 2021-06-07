x
Set yourself up for summer fitness success

Wellness Lifestyle expert Jamie Hess shares important tips on keeping your mind and body fit.

Now that our routines are picking up full steam ahead, making "me" time is more important than ever. You need to have accountability by putting a start time for workouts in your schedule and plan ahead including packing a gym bag so you are more likely to work out no matter how hectic your day. Jamie Hess gets you fired up including must-have items that will make it easier to be the best you! Go to @NYCfitfam on Instagram for more information.