Now that many of us are heading back to work and we are traveling again we need to take some steps to make it easier on our pets. This may include special toys or even doggy day camps. When traveling make sure to take a little piece of home with them and make sure they are comfortable in their new surroundings. Go to www.petsmart.com/newnormal for more great tips including brain games!
Separation Anxiety a real issue for our pets
Dr. Crista Coppola a PetSmart consulting Animal Behaviorist talks about how to ease yourself and pets into the new routine.