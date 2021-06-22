'Seniors on a Mission' is a Tegna Foundation grant recipient. Grants are given to organizations doing great things in the community. This organization creates an environment for seniors to engage in meaningful work, find purpose, and develop friendships while lending a helping hand to local charities and ministries. Visit www.seniorsonamission.org for more information.
'Seniors on a Mission' serves seniors in Jacksonville. (FCL June 22, 2021)
The mission is to make seniors feel valued, and honored, and encourages them to live a life filled with purpose.