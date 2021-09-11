x
First Coast Living

Selecting Best Cancer Treatment Options (FCL Nov. 9, 2021)

It's Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Gina Hollenbeck, a 6 year survivor of non-small cell lung cancer talks about how genomic testing helped her turn things around.

Gina Hollenbeck and Dr. Christine Lovly talk about why it's important for anyone facing a cancer diagnosis to take action and talk to their healthcare provider about genomic testing, as not every doctor may automatically offer it. Genomic testing can be confused with genetic testing, but they are different kinds of tests that provide different information. Genomic testing analyzes specific tumor cells in individual patients, which provides a deeper understanding of what may be driving that person’s cancer.

 

