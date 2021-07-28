Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, STEAM for PC and Google Stadia. The game features 18 different Olympic events and offers aspiring Olympians, of all ages, a chance to pursue their dreams at-home or online as they go for gold. Visit olympicvideogames.com for more information.
Sega brings the Olympic games to your fingertips (FCL July 28, 2021)
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game launches on consoles and PC.