Go Tigers! Edward Waters University with a rich history and a bright future is setting records in enrollment. It's added new academic facilities and sports and now has Jacksonville's only college football team while moving up to NCAA Division 2 status. Students can also enjoy the new Wellness Center. For more information for enrollment or to go cheer on the Tigers go to www.ew.edu. You can also call 904-470-8000.
See What's New at EWU: Lots to Cheer for On and Off the Field (FCL Aug. 22, 2022)
Dr. Paul Bryant, Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, shares the growth of Edward Waters University academically and athletically.