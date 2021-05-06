Secure your place as Mom's Favorite

How about taking Mom to Italy this year! Well if you cannot afford it or do not have the time no worries. You can now travel virtually thanks to Amazon Explore. Mom has over 250 experiences she can choose from including a stroll through an artisan Market in Mexico or wandering through the streets of Ljubljana listening to Slovenian love stories. Enough of the coffee mugs. Mom can now learn to brew the perfect cup like an Australian barista. Go virtual and go all in on Mom. After all you are her fave!