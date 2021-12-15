Season two of BET's "Twenties" end tonight (FCL Dec. 15, 2021)

The scripted series follows a queer Black woman who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love, and inclusion. The season two finale airs Wednesday, December 15th at 10 p.m. on BET and BET HER.
Season two of BET's "Twenties" end tonight
Hear what "Twenties" star, Nia Jervier had to say about season two and the season finale.