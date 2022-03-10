Save time and give back with Ben's Original™ (FCL Oct. 3, 2022)

Fall is upon us, and families are settling back into their seemingly chaotic routines. Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists, it’s time to buckle up for the busy season and look for ways to save time. For every $1 you spend on Ben's Original products, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry. (Up to $250K which can help provide 2.5 million meals.) Visit bensoriginal.com for more recipe inspiration.