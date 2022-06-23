x
First Coast Living

Save money and make money at Kid to Kid (FCL June 23, 2022)

Kid to Kid is a shop where you can buy and sell gently used children's clothing, as well as various equipment. Learn about your ways to save!

Each year, Kid to Kid stores across the country buy and sell over 2 million items. That means real cash money into the pockets of families in our community. Take advantage of the tax free events, as well as Kid to Kid's semi-annual sale! There are now two locations: kidtokid.com/location/jacksonville and kidtokid.com/location/hodges-pointe.

