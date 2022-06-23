Each year, Kid to Kid stores across the country buy and sell over 2 million items. That means real cash money into the pockets of families in our community. Take advantage of the tax free events, as well as Kid to Kid's semi-annual sale! There are now two locations: kidtokid.com/location/jacksonville and kidtokid.com/location/hodges-pointe.
Save money and make money at Kid to Kid (FCL June 23, 2022)
Kid to Kid is a shop where you can buy and sell gently used children's clothing, as well as various equipment. Learn about your ways to save!