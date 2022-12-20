Salvation Army: Helping families in need year round (FCL Dec. 20, 2022)

The one-two punch of the pandemic and inflation that has impacted so many lives will continue to be felt into the New Year. But you can make a difference. The Salvation Army is committed to providing service and love to those in need this Christmas and beyond.

To help ensure The Salvation Army’s wide range of services reaches more than 25 million people annually, the organization is calling upon new and regular supporters to give, which will help individuals and families in need in nearly every ZIP code across the U.S. For as long as resources are available, The Salvation Army will continue to assist vulnerable people in need not only during the holidays but all-year long.