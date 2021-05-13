Saluting Superhero Nikki Fanberg

Nikki Fanberg is a proud Mom and truly cares about the community, patients and her team. This superhero sacrificed all she had during the peak of the pandemic and showed us that you can handle whatever life throws at you by treating others like you would want to be treated. By making things a little more convenient for everybody it went a long way. Nikki feels very blessed and is thankful of all her family's support during those long hours. Some days were tough but her strong faith in God gave her more than enough energy and strength to endure this medical marathon. Thank you Nikki for being there for all of us when we need it most.