Ashley just thought she was doing her job. But at Flagler Hospital she was so much more to so many. Ashley was a super hero leader that portrayed its core values of quality, integrity, innovation and service during the peak of the pandemic. She always gave her all and then some by attempting to come up with more efficient ways of doing things and is a great advocate for the patients and the staff. Great job Ashley and thank you from all of us on the First Coast!
Honoring Superhero Ashley Cumbus
Meet Ashley a registered nurse who had been on the job less than a year but her perseverance helped save lives.