During the pandemic we needed a superhero to keep our heads up and stay positive. Kathy Williams came to the rescue with her cheerful, warm and loving smile to all her residents every day. Whether she is assisting them eating, bathing, and getting dressed. Her optimistic outlook, encouragement and creating a family atmosphere brought out the best in everybody.
Saluting our Super Hero in scrubs Kathy Williams
Kathy Williams, CNA at Brooks Rehab helps keeps us all strong with her contagious smile and strong faith.