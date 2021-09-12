According to the 2021 Petco consumer survey, nearly 75% of pet parents give gifts to their pets during the holidays, with about half of them spending more on gifts for their pets than other family members. The excitement to celebrate meaningful moments with our pets requires keeping them safe and healthy, too. Visit petco.com/holiday for more information.
Safe and fun ways to celebrate with your pets this holiday (FCL Dec. 9, 2021)
Petco Certified Dog Trainer, Chloe Sternlicht offers advice on making the most wonderful time of the year special and safe for pets and pet parents.