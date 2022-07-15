Rock the Moon at MOSH (FCL July 15, 2022)

Take a seat in our local starship, the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium, and relive the tremendous excitement of the Apollo missions to the Moon and the first ever lunar landing! On Saturday, July 16 at MOSH, local indie space rock band Skyview will deliver an immersive rock show celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the momentous Moon landing. Experience original songs inspired by the Space Race come to life as they’re synched with lasers, lights, and historic footage during this epic performance that will send you soaring through space!