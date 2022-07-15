Rock the Moon at MOSH (FCL July 15, 2022)

Take a seat in our local starship, the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium, and relive the tremendous excitement of the Apollo missions to the Moon and the first ever lunar landing! On Saturday, July 16 at MOSH, local indie space rock band Skyview will deliver an immersive rock show celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the momentous Moon landing. Experience original songs inspired by the Space Race come to life as they’re synched with lasers, lights, and historic footage during this epic performance that will send you soaring through space!
Before the show, meet with local astronomy experts of the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society (NEFAS) to learn more about the telescopes that are used to observe the night skies. Weather permitting, look to the stars with a telescope demonstration after the concert.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Concert starts at 8:30 p.m. Astro-inspired cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase.