Riverside Arts Market: Preserve. Promote. Advocate. Celebrate. (FCL May 18, 2023)

RAM features a variety of small businesses from farmers to artists to makers, bakers and food trucks. Under the Fuller Warren Bridge, you’ll find a family-friendly event that attracts 3,000+ visitors every Saturday. The riverfront amphitheater seats 350 people and features live music and or dance performances. Stroll through the rows of local artists and makers. At RAM you will find art, jewelry, candles, plants, bath and body products and so much more all made locally. Each Saturday at RAM is different than the next and the best way to experience is to visit!
At the Riverside Arts Market, enjoy the harvest of the agricultural arts by supporting Florida farmers. Pick up the freshest local produce of the week, with some of it coming from Jacksonville! To remain sustainable, farmer’s depend on your weekly purchases, so come for the freshest and stay for the fun. Our community benefits from all of us staying “loyal to local.”
Riverside Avondale Preservation is the lead advocate and facilitator for Riverside Avondale's historic neighborhoods, vibrant local commercial districts, public spaces, and welcoming community.
Visit riversideartsmarket.org for more information.