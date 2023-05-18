Riverside Arts Market: Preserve. Promote. Advocate. Celebrate. (FCL May 18, 2023)

RAM features a variety of small businesses from farmers to artists to makers, bakers and food trucks. Under the Fuller Warren Bridge, you’ll find a family-friendly event that attracts 3,000+ visitors every Saturday. The riverfront amphitheater seats 350 people and features live music and or dance performances. Stroll through the rows of local artists and makers. At RAM you will find art, jewelry, candles, plants, bath and body products and so much more all made locally. Each Saturday at RAM is different than the next and the best way to experience is to visit!