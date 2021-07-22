Real estate agents are seeing a few builders implementing and acting on a clause in the contract that allow them to raise the price of your home, even after the contract has been signed. They're also seeing big delays in completion of the homes, anywhere from one to three months or more. Learn why having agent representation can help avoid these costly issues. Visit mariaraymer.com for more information.
Risks of building a home without agent representation (FCL July 22, 2021)
