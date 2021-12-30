Ringing in the New Year with Record Heat (FCL Dec. 30, 2021)

The warmest start to a new year is 83 set in 2019. However, New Years Day 2022 may go down as the warmest ever with a forecast high of 84! Even the beaches should have no trouble clearing 80 degrees thanks to a strong southwest wind.

Rain returns to the forecast Sunday afternoon with a gusty afternoon storm by 3 p.m. Travelers check plans heading north and west this system has a cold side with a good swath of snow as far south as Atlanta, Georgia. This cold front clears our area by Sunday evening with a 50 degree drop in our temperatures from the 80s into the 30s. Wind chills nose-dive to near freezing by Monday morning!