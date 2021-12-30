x
Ringing in the New Year with Record Heat (FCL Dec. 30, 2021)

Our New South Window Solutions forecast looks more like Memorial Day with highs in the lower to middle 80s through Sunday! Happy New Year!

The warmest start to a new year is 83 set in 2019. However, New Years Day 2022 may go down as the warmest ever with a forecast high of 84! Even the beaches should have no trouble clearing 80 degrees thanks to a strong southwest wind.

Rain returns to the forecast Sunday afternoon with a gusty afternoon storm by 3 p.m. Travelers check plans heading north and west this system has a cold side with a good swath of snow as far south as Atlanta, Georgia. This cold front clears our area by Sunday evening with a 50 degree drop in our temperatures from the 80s into the 30s. Wind chills nose-dive to near freezing by Monday morning!  

