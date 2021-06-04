x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

First Coast Living

Right plants, right place, right thing to do!

We all love having a beautiful yard and we can do that while conserving and protecting water quality. UF/IFAS agent Terra Freeman makes it easy to do!

A First Coast Friendly yard must include planting the right plant in the right place. It starts by matching the plant to the sites conditions. It is one of the most effective ways to help reduce water usage because you will install plants that naturally thrive in the sites conditions, enabling them to exist on rainwater once established.

It involves selecting plants that are adapted for conditions present before planting so they will generally not need supplemental water, fertilizer and pesticides once established.