Jacksonville's Retina Specialists have been serving the community since 1988. It's this experience that matters most. Retina Associates is a clinic focused solely on the treatment of Retinal diseases striving to provide the very best medical care possible with world class training and small town compassion. Visit RAPAJAX.com for more information.
Retina Associates, P.A. Helps the First Coast "See" Life Better (FCL Oct. 17, 2022)
Neuro-Ophthalmologist and Retina Specialist with Retina Associates, P.A., Dr. Mansoor Mughal shares the importance of screenings.