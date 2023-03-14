Retail brand and a former NFL great join forces to tackle childhood cancer (FCL Mar. 14, 2023)

As a continuation of The Children's Place's Spring Campaign, they teamed up again with Eli Manning to treat hundreds of New Jersey families to a memorable day. They began the day with a visit to the Children’s Cancer Institute at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, located at Hackensack University Medical Center, partnering to support Tackle Kids Cancer in their dedication to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. To support the organization’s mission, they provided clothing and monetary donations, and will match all associate-made donations to Tackle Kids Cancer through the end of March 2023. Carrying out their commitment to giving back to children and families, they celebrated the start of the Easter season by hand-delivering filled-to-the-brim Easter baskets to the children at the hospital. Visit childrensplace.com for more information.