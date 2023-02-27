Resources for LGBTQIA+ teens and young adults (FCL Feb. 27, 2023)

The Jacksonville Area Sexual Minority Youth Network, or JASMYN, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advocates to ensure the interests and concerns of our local LGBTQIA+ teens and young adult populations are addressed through community planning, education and policy making. JASMYN brings its voice into the room where important decisions are being made. If you would like to assist JASMYN to its advocacy efforts, or learn more about community advocacy opportunities, email jasmyn@jasmyn.org and visit jasmyn.org for more information.