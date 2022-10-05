Resolve your risk of falling with FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers (FCL May 10, 2022)

Learn to improve balance, stability, strength and so much more! This unique balance system is the safest way to assess and treat balance and dizziness problems. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers of Jacksonville's goal is for everyone in Jacksonville to feel safe at home and in their community. All treatments are patient centered and designed for the individual. Each patient’s session includes one on one treatment with the therapist. They offer FREE consultations. Visit https://www.fyzical.com/ for more information.