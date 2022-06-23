Finally the big heat dome of high pressure retreats this weekend keeping temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. Actually with sea breezes this weekend it will feel great out at the beach. But make sure you have your First Coast News App because we will see a round of rain on Saturday afternoon and again early Sunday. Highs will be near 90 both days. Have a great weekend.
Relief from the Hottest Weather in Years! (FCL June 23, 2022)
We need rain and relief from the heat and nature comes through for us with both in your Window to the Weekend forecast from New South Solutions.