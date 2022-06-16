Relief from the Heat for Dad for Father's Day! (FCL June 16, 2022)

Our record high for Saturday is 100 set in 1998 and we have a real shot at this with the heat dome in place for one more day. A backdoor front will move closer to our area by late Saturday and Saturday night with our best chance of thunderstorms. A couple storms may bring damaging wind gusts near 60 mph so have your First Coast News apps handy.
By Sunday for Father's Day, cooler, ocean breezes return with highs only in the middle 80s for Dad on the beach to the upper 80s inland which is a HUGE IMPROVEMENT!!! Tropics turn busier next week so keep checking back.