Recognize volunteers this Global Volunteer Month (FCL Apr. 17, 2023)

Global Volunteer Month is a time to recognize volunteers and those who actively support their communities through volunteerism and other elements of the Points of Light Civic Circle®. The Civic Circle® helps individuals connect to opportunities and understand that doing good comes in many forms. It is a framework that represents your power to lead, lend support and take action for causes you care about and to lead a civic life. To learn more visit pointsoflight.org/gvm. Find your local affiliate, unitedwaynefl.org.