Global Volunteer Month is a time to recognize volunteers and those who actively support their communities through volunteerism and other elements of the Points of Light Civic Circle®. The Civic Circle® helps individuals connect to opportunities and understand that doing good comes in many forms. It is a framework that represents your power to lead, lend support and take action for causes you care about and to lead a civic life. To learn more visit pointsoflight.org/gvm. Find your local affiliate, unitedwaynefl.org.
Recognize volunteers this Global Volunteer Month (FCL Apr. 12, 2023)
Join Points of Light this April to celebrate the impact of people who volunteer and engage in civic actions that changes the world.