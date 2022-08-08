x
First Coast Living

'Reasonable Doubt' Returns for a 5th Season (FCL Aug. 8, 2022)

All new episodes include murder cases where those convicted of the crimes maintain their innocence.

Retired Homicide Detective Chris Anderson and Criminal Defense Attorney Fatima Silva talk about a new season that will keep you glued to your television sets. 

Reasonable Doubt Season Five Premieres Tuesday, August 9th On Investigation Discovery.

