It is estimated that HCM affects between 1 in 200 and 1 in 500 people in the general population. Although it is the most common inherited heart disease impacting an estimated 700,000 adults in the U.S., approximately 85% of those adults affected may remain undiagnosed. Visit 4hcm.org or coulditbehcm.com for more information.
Raising awareness of an often undiagnosed serious heart condition (FCL Feb. 9, 2022)
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or HCM can be a debilitating and life-changing cardiovascular disease that reduces physical function and overall well-being.