Raising awareness of an often undiagnosed serious heart condition (FCL Feb. 9, 2022)

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or HCM can be a debilitating and life-changing cardiovascular disease that reduces physical function and overall well-being.

It is estimated that HCM affects between 1 in 200 and 1 in 500 people in the general population. Although it is the most common inherited heart disease impacting an estimated 700,000 adults in the U.S., approximately 85% of those adults affected may remain undiagnosed. Visit 4hcm.org or coulditbehcm.com for more information.

