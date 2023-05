Neurofibromatosis (NF) refers to a group of genetic conditions that cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The term “NF” includes neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and all types of schwannomatosis (SWN), including NF2-related schwannomatosis (NF2). Throughout the year, and especially during NF Awareness Month, the Children’s Tumor Foundation is passionate about working with supporters to Make NF Visible.