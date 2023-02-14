x
Raise a glass to help families tackling childhood cancer (FCL Feb. 14, 2023)

Join Coach Tom Coughlin for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation Wine Tasting Gala on March 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at Venue 841.

This signature event features hundreds of wines, allowing you to enjoy your favorites while exploring the expansive offerings to find new varietals to taste. You can pair your pour with outstanding cuisine from some of Northeast Florida’s top restaurants, which will each be showcasing a signature dish. End the night with a delicious sampling of desserts from our local bakeries while sipping on champagne. Don’t miss this chance to BE THERE and enjoy a culinary adventure on the First Coast to help families tackling childhood cancer. This event always sells out so buy NOW! 

Visit tcjayfund.org/signature-events/wine-tasting-gala for more information.

