We have a frontal system bringing showers and thunderstorms on Saturday mainly during the afternoon so it looks good for the Donna Mother's Day 5k. By Sunday the front clears the area in time for Mother's Day. We start with a few clouds with increasing sunshine and comfortable breezes. Saturday's highs will hit 90 and cooling it down for Mom on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Rain clears in time for Mother's Day Brunch (FCL May 5, 2022)
Our New South Windows Solution forecast has the best for Mom to get outside and enjoy the day!