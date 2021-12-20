Racing into the New Year with the Car of Your Dreams (FCL Dec. 20, 2021)

For potential car shoppers, 2022 is shaping up to be a year filled with choice and opportunity whether you are looking for a family vehicle, luxury compact car or the latest in electric models. As The Trusted Resource® for helping car shoppers find the right vehicle at the right price for more than 95 years, Kelley Blue Book created the Best Buy Awards to aid new-car shoppers in narrowing down their consideration list so they can purchase their next vehicle with confidence. Go to KBB.com for more information.