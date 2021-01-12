ShantaQuilette is joined by Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart, who discuss the disproportionate impact of cardiovascular disease on certain communities, ways to best understand and manage risk, and how to advocate for a healthier future for all of us. Go to TheLegacyWeLead.com for more information.
Putting heart health first in all communities (FCL Dec. 1, 2021)
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought disparities to the forefront in how cardiovascular disease impacts us. Find out how to stop this disturbing trend.