It is one big weekend with two seasons. Saturday will feel more like summer so make sure to hydrate for the USO Freedom 5K and Half-Marathon. Temperatures start near 70 but will be in the lower 80s by noon with the humidity making it feel more like the middle 80s. A runner temperatures or how the body actually feels will be in the 90s! So where is fall? Saturday night a real fall front moves through with only a quick shower possible. Sunday we go sunny and full-throttle fall with highs in the middle to upper 70s! See you outside! Happy Fall Y'all!
Pumpkin Spice and Fall Weather So Nice (FCL Oct. 14, 2021)
This one is for our fall weather lovers! Our strongest fall front of the season moves through on Saturday. Highs go from the upper 80s Saturday to the 70s on Sunday!