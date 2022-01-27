Protecting Pets, Pipes, and Plants this Weekend (FCL Jan. 27, 2022)

We have a polar jet stream making it all the way to Florida ushering in rare air in this part of the country. We will have some inland areas drop to the upper teen to 23 in Jacksonville. Areas along the river and at the beaches will see their first freeze of the season with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill advisories are likely by late Friday night and Saturday. Hard freeze warnings will be issued for Saturday night and Sunday morning with more than 8 hours of freezing temperatures. Bring in the dogs please and make sure your friends and family have a warm place to stay.