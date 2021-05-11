Protecting Home Sweet Home during Hurricane Season

There is always next year! Well this is next year and finally you can say you will be properly prepared for hurricane season. The new normal is a busy season but you can save yourself from a lot of worry about where the storms are going and not have to wait in those long lines by stocking up on supplies at the last minute.

Stacey Giulianti gets us ready in a fun, informative and easy to understand way! Know your risks. Turn those phones around and take pictures of your belongings. Forget building an ark. Why everybody in Florida should have flood coverage. Did you know after the storm can be more dangerous the before or during it? You no longer have to be in fear of hurricane season and now can finally put procrastination to rest and complacency away and know exactly how to protect your home and family in the best way. They are worth it! Now let's get it done.