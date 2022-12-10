Protecting federal child nutrition programs (FCL Oct. 12, 2022)

For millions of children across the country, school meals are a lifeline, providing many with half or more of their daily calories and, for some, serving as the only consistent source of nutritious food. Child nutrition waivers that provided kids with school meals at no cost during the pandemic expired at the end of the summer, leaving millions of students at-risk of losing access to meals at school. Congress could ensure that millions of children can continue to receive nutritious meals at no cost by acting on child nutrition reauthorization. Join the efforts by texting “LUNCH” to 46839 and visit www.heart.org for more information.