Since being founded in 2015, Project: Cold Case has grown to a national level. Based out of Jacksonville, Florida, this organization works to bridge the gap between surviving families and the investigating agency while advocating for those who have been taken too soon. Visit projectcoldcase.org for more information.
Project: Cold Case awarded Tegna Foundation grant (FCL Jan. 6, 2021)
Each year, the Tegna Foundation awards several non-profit organizations with a grant to assist the organization's mission of helping the community.