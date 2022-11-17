To close this digital divide, the Federal Government created the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). It provides eligible customers of participating broadband providers up to a $30 per month credit toward home internet and mobile services. For people living on tribal lands, that credit is up to $75 per month. The White House recently estimated that 40% of American households – up to 48 million households - qualify for the ACP, but only 14.6 million have signed up so far. Visit xfinity.com/acp for more information.
Program offers affordable, and even free internet (FCL Nov. 17, 2022)
Millions of American households qualify for free home internet service...and may not know it. Marge Jackson from Comcast shares how to apply.