Prioritize Pet Dental Health (FCL Feb. 3, 2023)

Ideally, we should be thinking about our dog’s teeth the same way we do ourselves. When it comes to at-home care, daily brushing of your dog’s teeth with a toothbrush and special canine toothpaste works, but pet parents often face toothbrush troubles, with some reporting dogs have given side eye (58%) or run away (41%) at the sight of one.
If you are struggling with brushing your dog’s teeth consistently, incorporating a daily dental chew can be an excellent resource to help maintain your dog’s dental care and keep those tails wagging.
