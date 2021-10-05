Preparing for hurricane season without making the same old mistakes

The biggest mistake most of us make is not taking action until it's too late. Usually it takes a storm bearing down on our area to start to really think about supplies and where to go if there was an evacuation. This is the year we can truly know the risk and take action before the season. The new normal is for hyperactive hurricane seasons and the biggest way to take fear out of the equation is to prepare properly. Join Dave White of Home Depot in his own personal weather workshop making this a much safer hurricane season for all of us.