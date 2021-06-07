First Coast Living
Preparing for hurricane season without making the same old mistakes
Hurricane season begins June 1st. Dave White from Home Depot gets us back to the basics so we can truly be ready no matter what nature dishes out.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that 2020 will be an above-average year for Hurricanes in the Atlantic with between 13-19 named storms possible.
Before any possible storm churns offshore, it’s how we prepare now that can protect our families and our homes later. What should every home be equipped with?