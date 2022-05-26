A carbon tax can raise revenue and could be used to reduce other, more distortionary taxes, which hinder economic growth. The result is a more efficient tax system that, while raising the same amount of revenue, allows the economy to grow faster, making it easier for the federal government to meet its fiscal obligations while reaching their climate goals. Visit amsresearch.org for more information.
Possible solution for climate change (FCL May 26, 2022)
As climate change emerges as one of American’s foremost concerns, experts weigh the best solutions for a growing problem.