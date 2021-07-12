PKU manifests at birth and is marked by an inability to break down phe (“fee”), an amino acid that is commonly found in many foods. If left untreated, high levels of phe become toxic to the brain and may lead to serious neurological and neuro-psychological issues. But, there is hope for those wanting to incorporate more protein into their diets! Visit pku.com for more information.
Positive changes for people living with Phenylketonuria (PKU) (FCL Dec. 7, 2021)
Dr. Barbara Burton discusses the importance of raising awareness of PKU, as well as ways to manage this genetic condition.